We are hiring! Exciting new role as a First Nations MARKETING COORDINATOR

Part-time position (3 days) with salary (0.6) of $72,000 pro rata excluding 10% superannuation

Located anywhere (with access to the internet)

Common Ground is at an exciting stage in our growth as a not-for-profit. We’ve secured long-term funding, and are excited to be expanding our team.

‍

Reporting to the Communications Manager, the First Nations Marketing Coordinator will work closely with the communications team to plan, create and execute marketing efforts to increase Common Ground’s brand awareness and grow our online community.

‍

The role exists to manage the ideation, planning, development, implementation and evaluation of marketing activities. This includes creating and monitoring Common Ground’s social media ad campaigns, email marketing campaigns and ongoing content marketing so we can continue to shape a society that centres First Nations people, knowledge and self-determination in everything.

‍

This is an identified role for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Read the full job description here.



WHO YOU ARE (ESSENTIAL)

You have strong communication skills

You have strong relationship-building skills

You have experience using marketing tools and channels (e.g. Mailchimp, Hubspot, Raisely)

You have experience using social media marketing tools and creating targeted ads (e.g. Meta Business Suite)

You have proficiency in Google Workspace

You have attention to detail

You have strong initiative

You have organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects and assignments at once

You have the ability to meet deadlines

You have an understanding of accessibility in digital spaces



WHO YOU MIGHT BE (DESIRED BUT NOT ESSENTIAL)

You have a tertiary qualification in Media/Communications, Business, Film or Arts

You have experience working in NFP, advocacy, activism, community organisations, CSR, for-purpose organisations or social enterprise

You have experience using Adobe Creative Suite: InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Lightroom etc.



WHO WE ARE

Common Ground is a First Nations not-for-profit, working to shape a society that centres First Nations people, knowledge and cultures. We amplify First Nations voices, embed First Nations knowledge in key systems, and deliver cultural strengthening projects that harness the power of storytelling to create impact.

Common Ground launched in 2019 with a website bringing together First Nations knowledge, cultures and stories. We have continued to grow and evolve, and now work on a range of digital platforms, educational resources and strategic partnerships in different systems.



WHAT WE OFFER

Work from home arrangements

Learning and development opportunities

Flexible work arrangements to centre community and cultural interests

A culturally safe workplace

A job where your work will result in deep impact and systems change

A culture of collaboration and teamwork



HOW TO APPLY

To apply for this role, please fill out the following form below, which will ask you some key questions and make space for you to attach your CV.

Closing date: 22 November 2022

For more information regarding this role, email people@commonground.org.au.

‍

