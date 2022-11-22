Common Ground is at an exciting stage in our growth as a not-for-profit. We’ve secured long-term funding, and are excited to be expanding our team.
Reporting to the Communications Manager, the First Nations Marketing Coordinator will work closely with the communications team to plan, create and execute marketing efforts to increase Common Ground’s brand awareness and grow our online community.
The role exists to manage the ideation, planning, development, implementation and evaluation of marketing activities. This includes creating and monitoring Common Ground’s social media ad campaigns, email marketing campaigns and ongoing content marketing so we can continue to shape a society that centres First Nations people, knowledge and self-determination in everything.
This is an identified role for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Common Ground is a First Nations not-for-profit, working to shape a society that centres First Nations people, knowledge and cultures. We amplify First Nations voices, embed First Nations knowledge in key systems, and deliver cultural strengthening projects that harness the power of storytelling to create impact.
Common Ground launched in 2019 with a website bringing together First Nations knowledge, cultures and stories. We have continued to grow and evolve, and now work on a range of digital platforms, educational resources and strategic partnerships in different systems.
To apply for this role, please fill out the following form below, which will ask you some key questions and make space for you to attach your CV.
For more information regarding this role, email people@commonground.org.au.